Priscilla director Sofia Coppola revealed that Lana Del Rey almost wrote a song for the film, though scheduling issues prevented it.

Sofia Coppola has made a shocking admission when it comes to Lana Del Rey and her latest film, Priscilla.

“Say Yes to Heaven” (and Priscilla)

Speaking to E! News, Coppola spoke about Lana Del Rey's connection to Priscilla. “I got a lot of requests with how is she gonna be part of the movie?” Coppola revealed. “And we were hoping she could do a song for it, but it didn't work out with the timing.”

It's a shame that we never got a Lana Del Rey original for Priscilla, but the timing didn't work out. Perhaps she will do a song for a future Coppola film.

Priscilla adapts Priscilla Presley's memoir, Elvis and Me. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, this film tells the other side of the story and chronicles their relationship. Cailee Spaeny plays the titular character, and The Kissing Booth and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi plays Elvis Presley in Coppola's film. Succession star Dagmara Domińczyk also stars in the film. After premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September, A24 released the film on November 3.

Sofia Coppola is an acclaimed director who got her start acting. She starred in her father's film, The Godfather Part III, to mixed results. Luckily, she found her footing as a director.

Her directorial debut came in New York Stories — she directed a segment titled “Life Without Zoë.” The Virgin Suicides was her feature film directorial debut and kicked off her collaborative relationship with Kirsten Dunst. She's since won an Oscar for Lost in Translation and has directed Marie Antoinette, The Beguiled, and On the Rocks.

Priscilla is in theaters now.