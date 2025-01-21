The college football season came to a close on Monday night as Ohio State defeated Notre Dame in the national championship game. This was the first year of the new 12-team College Football Playoff format, and there have been mixed reviews. There were a good amount of blowouts in the CFP, and the season going all the way into late January isn't liked by a lot of fans. Still, there was a lot of good football to watch, and while this format might get tweaked a little bit, the 12-team playoff is here to stay.

Now that the season is over, it's time to start thinking about the 2026 college football season. It's never early to make some predictions, so let's take a stab at what the College Football Playoff will look like next year. This list is a prediction of the final seeds assuming that the automatic bid format stays the same, not the actual rankings of these teams.

1. Texas

With the number one overall seed, we have Texas. The Longhorns had a good first year in the SEC, but they slipped up twice against Georgia. Still, this Texas team was clearly one of the best in the conference, and with what they have coming back next year, they appear to have a brighter future than anybody. A big reason why Texas should be a top team in the country is quarterback Arch Manning. Manning will finally be the starter for Texas next year, and he is expected to be a generational talent.

2. Oregon

At #2 we have Oregon. A lot of people thought the Ducks were going to win it all this year as they looked like the best team in the regular season, but they were blown out against Ohio State in the quarterfinals after beating the Buckeyes in the regular season. Still, this Oregon team should once again be very good in 2026. They have a lot of talent coming back and they also have some elite transfers and recruits coming in. The Ducks aren't going anywhere.

3. Iowa State

Iowa State was just one win away from making it to the College Football Playoff this season, but they lost to Arizona State in the Big 12 title game. The Cyclones seem built for sustained success with head coach Matt Campbell, however. He is one of the best coaches in the conference and he completely rebuilt this program. He will make it to the CFP for the first time next year.

4. Clemson

Clemson might not be any better next year, but they play in the worst power conference in college football, so it won't be hard for the Tigers to make the College Football Playoff. A 9-3 record was good enough to get them to the ACC title game this past season, and they won't have a lot of stiff competition next year either. Clemson will find a way back to the CFP.

5. Penn State

Penn State is a very intriguing team heading into next season. The Nittany Lions went 11-1 in the regular season this year and they made it all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals. If they didn't make some crucial mistakes in the final minutes of their contest against Notre Dame, they probably would've been playing for a national title on Monday night. With the talent that Penn State has coming back, they should be able to make a run to the College Football Playoff.

6. Georgia

Georgia came into the 2024 season ranked #1 in the country, but they weren't nearly as good as everyone thought they would be. You can expect the Bulldogs to have a a good defense, but there are definitely some question marks on offense for Georgia. Still, they should end up being one of the best teams in the SEC.

7. Michigan

Michigan had an interesting season after winning the national title. The Wolverines had to replace a lot after winning it all as they lost a lot of their core talent and coaching staff. Michigan took a step back, but they still beat Ohio State on the road and Alabama in their bowl. The Wolverines had one of the worst offenses in the country, and that was their issue. Next year, the defense should once again be elite, and with the #1 recruit in the country (QB Bryce Underwood) coming in, the offense should be in better shape.

8. Ohio State

The national champs are going to lose a lot from their national title squad, but they will reload like they always will. Still, the Buckeyes have to go on the road against Michigan next year, and while they won a national championship, the Michigan problem still hasn't been fixed. The Buckeyes will earn the eight seed once again after a fifth consecutive loss to their rival.

9. South Carolina

South Carolina came close to making the College Football Playoff this year, but they didn't find their groove until the end of the season. A couple early season losses hurt the resume, but this squad is definitely trending in the right direction. Next year is the year that the Gamecocks will find their way into the CFP.

10. Notre Dame

Notre Dame came up just short this year as they made it all the way to the national championship, but they couldn't get it done. Still, the Fighting Irish will be back next year. Marcus Freeman has this program in a great spot and they are here to stay as long as he stays.

11. Ole Miss

Ole Miss is another SEC team that was close to breaking through this year, but because of a disastrous early season upset, they didn't make the field. All the Rebels need to do is go 10-2, and they will be a CFP lock. Lane Kiffin will finally get it done as Ole Miss will squeak in.

12. Tulane

This year, Boise State was the non-power representative for the College Football Playoff. Next year, it will be Tulane, but it will be a very different situation than the Broncos'. Boise State got a bye and was actually ranked inside the top-12. That won't be the case next season.

National championship: Texas vs. Oregon

Texas and Oregon were picked as the top two teams for a reason, so it only makes sense to pick them both going to the national championship game. Both of these squads should be very good once again next season, and it would be a lot of fun to see them meet up in the national championship game.

Winner: Texas