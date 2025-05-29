The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to elite tight end play — and John Harbaugh believes the Ravens are ready to elevate that tradition even further. Speaking confidently about fourth-year tight end Isaiah Likely, Harbaugh’s message is loud and clear — All-Pro potential is in play.

In a post from ESPN Fantasy Sports on X (formerly Twitter), a graphic was shared featuring Harbaugh’s powerful words on Likely’s ceiling.

“I want to see [Isaiah Likely] be an All-Pro. That would be my goal for him, and he's capable of it.”

That quote comes after a 2024 season in which Likely proved he’s more than just a backup. The former Coastal Carolina standout showed growth in nearly every aspect of his game, improving his route-running, blocking, and chemistry with Lamar Jackson — particularly in red-zone situations where he was often a first read.

With Ravens tight end Mark Andrews dealing with injuries, Likely stepped up in a major way — tallying 42 receptions for 477 yards and 6 touchdowns across 16 games last season.

Article Continues Below
Related Baltimore Ravens News
image thumbnail
Baltimore Ravens’ riskiest move in 2025 NFL offseasonEnzo Flojo ·
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) celebrates after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Ravens’ Isaiah Likely leaves Kay Adams facepalming over Bengals rivalry gameZachary Weinberger ·
Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Ravens rumors: Baltimore predicted to make June free agency splashBen Strauss ·
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs the ball after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson weapon sends message to fans about contractDouglas Fritz ·
Two mystery players in the middle, Lamar Jackson and coach John Harbaugh around them, Baltimore Ravens wallpaper in the background
Baltimore Ravens 2 best trade targets to round out 2025 rosterEnzo Flojo ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium.
Joe Burrow reveals disappointment with another Bengals primetime game vs RavensBenedetto Vitale ·

What separates Likely, according to Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken, is his versatility and mental approach. He lined up across formations, caught passes on designed plays and improvisations from Jackson, and showed strong YAC ability with 6.1 yards after the catch per reception.

The fourth year pro’s best game came in Week 1, where he torched the Kansas City Chiefs for 111 yards on 9 catches. Those kinds of flashes show why the Ravens offense could run more two-tight-end sets featuring both Andrews and Likely, giving Jackson elite safety options. With Monken's system emphasizing versatility and unpredictability, Likely’s ability to shift between in-line and slot positions gives Baltimore a dynamic advantage in mismatches.

While the All-Pro tag is aspirational, it’s not out of reach. Likely has already built chemistry with Jackson in clutch moments and posted a 131.2 passer rating when targeted in 2024 — evidence that he’s earned trust.

The Ravens have big plans in 2025, from chasing another AFC North title to breaking through the playoff ceiling. If Likely stays healthy and productive, Harbaugh’s belief won’t sound bold — it’ll sound prophetic.