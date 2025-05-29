The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to elite tight end play — and John Harbaugh believes the Ravens are ready to elevate that tradition even further. Speaking confidently about fourth-year tight end Isaiah Likely, Harbaugh’s message is loud and clear — All-Pro potential is in play.

“I want to see [Isaiah Likely] be an All-Pro. That would be my goal for him, and he's capable of it.”

That quote comes after a 2024 season in which Likely proved he’s more than just a backup. The former Coastal Carolina standout showed growth in nearly every aspect of his game, improving his route-running, blocking, and chemistry with Lamar Jackson — particularly in red-zone situations where he was often a first read.

With Ravens tight end Mark Andrews dealing with injuries, Likely stepped up in a major way — tallying 42 receptions for 477 yards and 6 touchdowns across 16 games last season.

What separates Likely, according to Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken, is his versatility and mental approach. He lined up across formations, caught passes on designed plays and improvisations from Jackson, and showed strong YAC ability with 6.1 yards after the catch per reception.

The fourth year pro’s best game came in Week 1, where he torched the Kansas City Chiefs for 111 yards on 9 catches. Those kinds of flashes show why the Ravens offense could run more two-tight-end sets featuring both Andrews and Likely, giving Jackson elite safety options. With Monken's system emphasizing versatility and unpredictability, Likely’s ability to shift between in-line and slot positions gives Baltimore a dynamic advantage in mismatches.

While the All-Pro tag is aspirational, it’s not out of reach. Likely has already built chemistry with Jackson in clutch moments and posted a 131.2 passer rating when targeted in 2024 — evidence that he’s earned trust.

The Ravens have big plans in 2025, from chasing another AFC North title to breaking through the playoff ceiling. If Likely stays healthy and productive, Harbaugh’s belief won’t sound bold — it’ll sound prophetic.