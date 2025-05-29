The Minnesota Timberwolves entered Game 5 of the Western Conference finals needing a win to keep their season alive. Minnesota narrowly lost Game 4 at home, going down 3-1 in the series. After losing the first quarter 26-9, Anthony Edwards and Co. need a thunderous comeback to make the game interesting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the and Thunder started the game well, and the Timberwolves could not catch up.

Chris Finch even received a technical foul in the first quarter, struggling to contain himself. Timberwolves fans echoed the sentiment of their head coach, taking to social media to express their disappointment with Minnesota's performance to start the game.

The Timberwolves right now. pic.twitter.com/R4VMe1YahF — John Kriesel (@johnkriesel) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The Timberwolves are an embarrassment,” one fan posted. “Two straight conference finals that they’ve done this.”

“its over fam,” said another. “airball and all these turn overs. hes only 23 ill give him props for what hes done at his age but hes yet to get to the next level.”

“OKC has broken the Timberwolves, they are done,” declared one fan. “We are witnessing a mentally exhausted Minnesota who just can't keep up and knows it. This NBA series ends tonight.”

“Timberwolves realize their season is done if they don’t win tonight….right?” asked another in disbelief.

This is the second straight Western Conference finals appearance for Edwards. If he can't lead a comeback, it will be the second time he fell short of the NBA Finals. After scoring just 16 points in a Game 4 loss, Edwards promised that he would be better in the next game.

Unfortunately for him, the Thunder defense keyed in on him and their strategy is working. Isiah Thomas commended Oklahoma City's defensive game plan, comparing it to how he and the Detroit Pistons used to guard Michael Jordan.

Minnesota's fans can't believe the Timberwolves' performance in Game 5 after a promising end to the season. If they lose in embarrassing fashion, the team will enter the offseason with some big questions to answer. For now, their focus is on trying to chip away at their deficit and staging a comeback.