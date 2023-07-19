Former Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim put his old QB Kyler Murray on the hot seat ahead of the 2023 season during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“I would actually have Kyler in my top five for guys under pressure. Because if they do have a tough year, he's coming off an injury and he's got to prove himself… they are in a real predicament,” Keim said.

Keim stepped down as GM after a decade long run last January, with the Cardinals struggling and firing their coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Cowherd added to the pressure aspect with his own comments, saying Murray could easily be replaced by a new rookie in the draft if there is another down year.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If they win two football games and Caleb Williams is available… I would take the new kid,” the host declared.

Murray took a jab at the former GM last week, noting that he was happier with the new management and how things were changing around the facility.

“I feel free in a sense, especially with the change of upstairs [general manager] in the organization. I feel like they've done a great job ever since they came in. Holding people accountable, the leadership, they're really trying to build something from the ground up,” said Murray per Donnie Druin of SI.com.

He will have his work cut out for him in 2023, as the Cards sit with last place long shot odds of +2500 to even win their division, and have the lowest win total in the entire league at just 4.5 games, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.