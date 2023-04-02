Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Alyn Breed, a junior guard for the Providence basketball team, has been suspended by the program after being charged with multiple crimes. Breed is facing “numerous firearm offenses,” according to Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez. The Providence basketball player was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.

“It was announced [Saturday] by the Providence Police Department that Providence College student-athlete Alyn Breed was charged with several crimes for actions that occurred off campus on Saturday, April 1,” the school said in a statement. “As a result of these charges, athletic director Steve Napolillo and head coach Kim English have determined that Breed is suspended from the men’s basketball team and will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities. [Providence] will follow its student-conduct disciplinary process regarding this matter. At this time, there will not be any further comment.”

College security asked the authorities to campus about an incident that took place early Saturday morning, according to police. Breed has also been charged with the unlawful entry of a home, robbery, vandalism and taking someone’s car without permission.

#BREAKING: Providence police confirm they’re investigating after a @PCFriarsmbb player allegedly pulled a gun on his girlfriend. Police say a statement is coming soon. They wouldn’t name the player@JohnnyVillella captured officers on campus today. (h/t @TimWhiteRI) @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/KVq9diHFFi — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) April 1, 2023

Breed averaged 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32 games for the Friars during the 2022-2023 college basketball season. On the official website for Providence basketball, Breed is no longer listed as a member of the roster.

The news comes a little over a week after Providence announced that it was hiring English to be its next head coach. English had previously been the head coach of George Mason.

Ed Cooley left Providence after 12 years to become the next Georgetown basketball head coach.