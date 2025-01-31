ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Providence and St. John's. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Providence-St. John's prediction and pick.

The Providence Friars (11-10) take on the No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm (18-3) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in a pivotal conference matchup. Providence is coming off a narrow 69-67 win against Seton Hall, with Jayden Pierre leading the way with 16 points. The Friars will look to build momentum but face a tough challenge against a St. John’s squad led by Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond, who form one of the most dynamic backcourts in the Big East. St. John’s thrives on tempo, averaging 84.8 points per game, and will look to exploit Providence’s inconsistent defense.

Here are the Baylor-St. John's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Providence-St. John's Odds

Providence: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +720

St. John's: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Providence vs. St. John's

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Providence Friars have a strong chance to upset the No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm tomorrow, thanks to their recent momentum and balanced contributions. Providence is coming off a gritty 69-67 road win over Seton Hall, where Jayden Pierre (16 points) and Corey Floyd Jr. (11 points, 5 assists) led the way. The Friars’ ability to spread the scoring load, with five players in double figures against Seton Hall, highlights their depth and versatility. Freshman center Oswin Erhunmwunse has also emerged as a key contributor, providing interior scoring and rim protection. Against St. John’s, Providence’s rebounding edge and defensive intensity will be crucial.

St. John’s has struggled with consistency, as shown in their first meeting this season when they needed a late rally to escape with a 72-70 win. If Providence can limit turnovers and control the tempo, they can exploit St. John’s aggressive style of play. The Friars’ three-point shooting, led by Bensley Joseph (12.3 PPG), will also be pivotal in stretching the Red Storm’s defense. With renewed confidence from their recent win and a history of competing well against St. John’s, Providence has the tools to pull off an upset at Madison Square Garden. Expect a hard-fought game where the Friars’ depth and defensive adjustments could make the difference.

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

The St. John’s Red Storm are poised to defeat the Providence Friars tomorrow night, riding the momentum of their seven-game winning streak and dominant defensive performances. Under head coach Rick Pitino, St. John’s has emerged as one of the most disciplined teams in the nation, allowing just 66.4 points per game while forcing 15.8 turnovers per contest. Kadary Richmond (11.2 PPG, 4.8 APG) has been instrumental in orchestrating the offense and locking down opponents defensively, while RJ Luis Jr. (17.8 PPG) provides a consistent scoring punch. Their ability to control the tempo and dominate on the boards (41.7 RPG) gives them a clear edge.

Providence has struggled on the road this season, with an inconsistent offense that could face significant challenges against St. John’s suffocating defense. The Friars’ reliance on Jayden Pierre and Corey Floyd Jr. for scoring may not be enough to overcome the Red Storm’s depth and physicality. Additionally, St. John’s home-court advantage at Madison Square Garden has proven decisive, as they’ve been nearly unbeatable there this season. With their defensive discipline, rebounding edge, and balanced scoring attack, St. John’s is well-positioned to secure another conference win and maintain their spot atop the Big East standings. Expect a strong performance from Pitino’s squad as they continue their impressive season.

Final Providence-St. John's Prediction & Pick

St. John's, riding a seven-game winning streak, boasts one of the nation's most disciplined defenses under Rick Pitino, allowing just 66.4 points per game. Led by RJ Luis Jr. (17.8 PPG) and Kadary Richmond's playmaking, the Red Storm's offensive firepower and rebounding prowess give them a significant edge. Their home-court advantage at MSG, coupled with Providence's inconsistent offense, suggests a favorable outcome for St. John's. While the Friars' recent win might boost their confidence, St. John's defensive intensity and balanced attack should prove too much. Expect a competitive game, but St. John's is likely to come away with the ATS victory at home.

Final Providence-St. John's Prediction & Pick: St. John's -13.5 (-110), Over 140.5 (-110)