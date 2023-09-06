Former PSG sporting director, Leonardo, has criticized the club for not adequately supporting Lionel Messi and Neymar during their time with the team, reported by GOAL.

Leonardo, who worked closely with Messi and Neymar from 2019 to 2022, believes that PSG failed to provide the superstar duo with the support and recognition they needed to thrive. In an interview with Brazilian publication Ge, he emphasized the importance of creating a positive and supportive environment for such talented players.

“People, they need to feel comfortable. These players need a state of good spirits, they need to feel support, they need to be recognized,” Leonardo stated. “And the ones who have to do that are the club, us, and the coaches.”

However, Leonardo dismissed the idea that there were significant ego battles within the PSG dressing room. He noted that players of Messi and Neymar's caliber are not complicated and often contribute more positively to the team than they create problems. He emphasized that for a winning spirit to thrive, players must make themselves available for it.

Messi joined Neymar at PSG to form a formidable attacking trio alongside Kylian Mbappe with the goal of securing Champions League glory. Unfortunately, their efforts fell short, and they faced criticism from PSG ultras. Messi later revealed his unhappiness during his two-year spell in Paris, while Neymar claimed that both he and Messi endured difficult times in the French capital.

PSG, in response to these departures, has signed Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, and Goncalo Ramos to bolster their squad. The team is preparing for their upcoming match against Nice on September 15 at the Parc des Princes. The football world will be closely watching how PSG performs in the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, and whether they can finally clinch the elusive Champions League title.