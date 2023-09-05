Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been creating unforgettable moments on the football pitch for nearly two decades, reported by goal.com. Now, he's making cherished memories for Giorgio Chiellini‘s daughters.

Messi, who is poised to add an eighth Golden Ball to his collection in 2023, recently faced off against veteran Italian defender Chiellini during an Inter Miami match. In a star-studded event, Messi had the last laugh, helping secure a 3-1 victory over LAFC.

Since his arrival in the United States, Messi has made a remarkable impact. He clinched the Leagues Cup, reached the U.S. Open Cup final, and accumulated valuable points in MLS. Everyone wants a glimpse of the South American superstar, and some are lucky enough to interact with him.

Giorgio Chiellini's daughters, Nina and Olivia, were among the fortunate few. After the LAFC vs. Inter Miami match, Messi posed for photos with the youngsters on the field. He also shared a warm embrace with their father – a rival he has faced several times over the years.

Chiellini, a former Juventus stalwart, has never been shy about his admiration for Messi's talents, frequently praising him. Despite the match's result not going in his favor, the 39-year-old center-half expressed his happiness at meeting the all-time great again in Los Angeles. He said, “Not the result we wanted, but a fantastic night and an important step forward for the MLS movement.”

Lionel Messi's impact extends beyond the football pitch, as he continues to inspire and create lasting memories for fans, fellow players, and their families alike.