Luis Enrique, the new manager of PSG, has responded to Neymar‘s recent comments about the difficulties he and Lionel Messi faced during their time at the club. Enrique dismissed the claims of a “hellish” experience, reported by goal.com.

Both Neymar and Messi, two football superstars, left PSG in 2023. Neymar made a high-profile move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, while Messi joined Inter Miami in the United States. The duo's time at PSG was marked by high expectations, particularly in the quest for Champions League glory. However, they fell short of that goal, leading to frustration among PSG fans.

Neymar recently stated that he and Messi had gone through a “hell” during their time at PSG, likely referring to the pressure and criticism they faced from fans and the media.

Luis Enrique, however, chose not to delve into the details of Neymar's claims, emphasizing that personal experiences vary. He shared his own perspective, expressing his delight in managing a unique team with the complete trust of the club.

PSG, on the other hand, has reportedly mentioned that both Lionel Messi and Neymar had expressed their desire to stay at the club. PSG did not comment on Neymar's “hell” remarks. Former France international Robert Pires labeled Neymar and Messi as “crybabies,” emphasizing that part of being a professional player involves handling pressure and criticism.

Luis Enrique's appointment as PSG manager brings fresh leadership to the club, and he remains focused on the upcoming season with a new vision and approach. PSG fans are eager to see how the team performs under his guidance as they pursue domestic and international success.