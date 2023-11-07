In a disturbing turn of events, clashes between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. AC Milan ultras have marred the streets of Milan

In a disturbing turn of events, clashes between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AC Milan ultras have marred the streets of Milan just hours before the two teams faced off in the Champions League group stage. Reports indicate that around 100 AC Milan ultras, clad in black attire, descended upon the Navigli area of Milan where PSG supporters had gathered for pre-match gatherings.

The situation escalated rapidly when an explosive firecracker marked the arrival of the Milan ultras, leading to chaos. Tables and chairs were overturned, and bottles and glasses shattered on the ground. Amidst the violence, a PSG supporter was stabbed in the leg and had to be hospitalized for medical treatment, reported by GOAL. Police intervened, using tear gas to disperse the crowds, but the clashes had already left a PSG fan injured and in need of medical assistance.

This incident follows a previous encounter between the fans during the reverse fixture at Parc des Princes on October 25, where PSG emerged victorious with a 3-0 win. During the current clash, a 34-year-old French supporter sustained serious, albeit non-life-threatening, stab wounds, which required stitches. Two other fans sustained injuries, including bruises and bloody head wounds, while others with various injuries were assisted to nearby hotels. Thankfully, none of the injuries are believed to be permanent.

As of now, no arrests have been made among Milan supporters. Investigators are diligently reviewing video footage captured by cameras in the Navigli area to identify those involved in the violent clashes. This regrettable incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for sportsmanship and respectful behavior among fans, even in the heat of rivalry. Stay tuned for further updates on this incident and its repercussions.