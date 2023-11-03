In a boost for AC Milan and the USMNT, star player Christian Pulisic is making positive strides in his recovery from a recent injury

In a boost for AC Milan and the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT), star player Christian Pulisic is making positive strides in his recovery from a recent injury, reported by GOAL. Pulisic, the talented winger, suffered a knock during the match against Napoli and was substituted off at half-time, right after assisting Olivier Giroud for Milan's opening goal.

Recent reports from CalcioMercato indicate that Pulisic is well on his way to regaining full fitness ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League clash against PSG next week. This development comes as a relief for Milan and USMNT fans, as Pulisic's dynamic presence on the field is vital for both teams.

Additionally, Milan will also welcome back English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is set to rejoin the squad after a period of injury-induced absence. However, decisions regarding the involvement of Samuel Chukwueze and defender Simon Kjaer in the upcoming weekend matches are yet to be made.

The news of Pulisic's likely availability for the PSG encounter is particularly encouraging, given the importance of the match scheduled for Tuesday, November 7. Milan will first face Udinese on Saturday before gearing up for their high-stakes Champions League fixture against the formidable Ligue 1 giants.

Milan fans and supporters of the USMNT can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that Christian Pulisic's potential return adds a significant boost to their teams' chances in the upcoming clashes. Stay tuned for more updates as the match dates draw closer, and anticipation builds for Pulisic's impactful return to the pitch.