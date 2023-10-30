In a Serie A showdown that had fans on the edge of their seats, USMNT star Christian Pulisic showcased his brilliance with a crucial assist, but neither AC Milan nor Napoli could secure the win they desperately sought, reported by GOAL. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, leaving both teams with a single point in what could be a pivotal moment in the Serie A title race.

Milan started the game with gusto, scoring two early goals courtesy of Olivier Giroud, both involving American talent in the build-up. Pulisic delivered a pinpoint cross, perfectly meeting Giroud's head for the first goal. The second goal saw Yusuf Musah initiating the attack, with Davide Calabria eventually finding Giroud to double Milan's lead.

However, Napoli came roaring back in the second half, displaying a newfound energy. Mateo Politano pulled one back for Napoli in the 50th minute, shifting the momentum. Giacomo Raspadori leveled the score at 2-2 in the 63rd minute, completely turning the tide in Napoli's favor.

Despite Milan's hopes being briefly lifted by Napoli's Natan's dismissal, neither side could find the elusive winning goal. Pulisic, who had delivered a stellar first-half performance, was substituted at halftime, potentially as a precautionary move by manager Stefano Pioli, with Milan in control.

With this draw, Milan remains in the third spot, missing an opportunity to leapfrog Juventus into second place, while Napoli is hot on their heels in fourth. Pulisic's standout form continues, having contributed four goals and two assists for Milan in Serie A, along with three goals and an assist for the USMNT since the start of the season.

Musah, too, demonstrated his growing influence, retaining Pioli's trust in the starting lineup for significant matches. AC Milan's next challenge awaits against Udinese at San Siro, followed by a crucial Champions League clash against PSG, promising more thrilling moments for Christian Pulisic, Musah, and their dedicated fans.