For the first time in club history, Manchester City finally conquered Europe, beating Inter Milan 1-0 on Saturday to become the 2022-23 Champions League winners. Since then, the celebrations have been non-stop for the Premier League giants but no one has been going harder than Jack Grealish, who evidently likes to party.

The Englishman was seen in his match kit the next morning after lifting the UCL title and more hilarious videos have surfaced online of Grealish boozing it up. At the Champions League parade in Manchester on Monday, the winger is apparently still going hard.

Jack Grealish bringing the party back to Manchester 🤣🎉 pic.twitter.com/ojFO3SzkZ6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 12, 2023

Jack Grealish doesn’t know what planet he’s on 😂 pic.twitter.com/dUaLCf8a5b — 17 (@DxBruyne17) June 12, 2023

Jack Grealish is living his best life 🤣 pic.twitter.com/B77yvAWedu — GOAL (@goal) June 12, 2023

That poor man's liver. As you can see, Grealish is literally on another planet right now. The booze is flowing in his veins. I'm sure he's not the only one, though.

City made history by winning the treble, also capturing the FA Cup and Premier League trophies. The UCL has been their kryptonite in recent years and although the showpiece wasn't exactly convincing, Rodri's decisive goal was enough to crown them the kings of Europe.

Jack Grealish got the start on Saturday and played the full 90, although he wasn't much of a threat in the final third. The Three Lions international notched one assist in 12 UCL appearances this term while scoring five times and supplying seven assists in league action.

Grealish is known as a guy who likes to have his fun off the pitch and that certainly appears to be the case. Now, it's time for Manchester City to enjoy their time off before another campaign begins in early August.