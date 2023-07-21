Rumors are now gaining a lot of traction that PSG star Kylian Mbappe could be heading to Real Madrid after not reaching any agreement with his current club. PSG wanted an answer in regard to a ‘new deal or leave now‘ ultimatum by July 15th, but there was no answer from Mbappe, according to insider Fabrizio Romano.

Now, Mbappe is not a part of the preseason tour and he is considered to be for sale by PSG. The club is under the assumption that Mbappe has already agreed to a deal with Real Madrid that would have him joining in 2024.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mbappe has had a special career with PSG. He joined the club in 2017 and helped lead the team to three straight Ligue 1 titles. Mbappe was named Player of the Year after the 2018 season in which he led Ligue 1 with 33 goals. While times were good for Mbappe at PSG, it seems as if that time could be up, and a new chapter of his career could be beginning.

Not only has Kylian Mbappe shined on the club stage, but he is also considered to be one of the best footballers in the world due to his play with his home country, France. Mbappe helped lead Les Bleus to a World Cup win in 2018 and they also made the final in 2022. Mbappe did all he could in the showpiece, netting three goals, the most ever in a World Cup final. But, it wasn't enough to beat Lionel Messi and Argentina. We'll see if he's wearing a Los Blancos shirt by the end of the summer.