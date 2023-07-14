Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga with Real Madrid is heating up again. The French World Cup winner has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for the last couple of windows, and there is no end in sight to this transfer saga.

Mbappe has refused to pen a contract extension with PSG, but the Ligue 1 giants are reluctant to let him go this summer. They have given the final ultimatum to the former AS Monaco forward. He can either sign the contract to stay at PSG or leave the club this summer.

Now, it appears as if both parties are offered a solution. According to the reports from Relevo, Real Madrid have been provided a third solution. They can wait until January for the much-awaited signature of Mbappe. This could be a move that would be good for both parties. It would allow the French forward to collect his loyalty bonus with the Ligue 1 giants. Moreover, PSG will get some funds for their star man rather than losing him for free next summer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it depends on the fee the Ligue 1 giants demand for Mbappe. Real Madrid know they can get the former AS Monaco six months later for free, so they would be calm over the possibility of signing him in January.

The situation is still up in the air, but with each passing day, it looks like Mbappe will join Real Madrid eventually. However, it is just the question of when exactly he comes to the Spanish capital to complete his move.