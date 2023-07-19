The Kylian Mbappe saga is getting dramatic day after day. His links with a move to Real Madrid are simply not going away. However, one thing that has surprised many pundits and fans is the disrespect the French World Cup winner is showing to Paris Saint Germain (PSG). This has caused unrest among the PSG fans and the club hierarchy.

According to the reports from Football Espana, CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has delivered a strong message to Mbappe. Speaking to Cadena SER, he said, “The club is bigger than anyone here, including me. And whoever doesn’t want to play or doesn’t respect the badge shouldn’t be here. The best facilities in the world have been built, and there are no more excuses. There is nothing missing. Concentrate on performing and then let the results come.”

The former AS Monaco man has refused to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions. If he doesn't leave the club, he is prepared to run down his contract and walk away from the French capital as a free agent. Real Madrid expect the French World Cup winner to be in the white jersey by next summer, if not this summer. There are also reports that Los Blancos have been offered a chance to sign him in January, which allows PSG to recoup some fee for him.

Regardless of what Mbappe's fate is, Real Madrid are in no hurry. They can wait until next summer for this transfer saga to be officially over. For now, the ball is in the 24-year-old's court. Whether he stays at PSG or goes to Real Madrid, it will be his decision.