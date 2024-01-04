Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation Kylian Mbappe opens up about missing the magical partnership with Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation Kylian Mbappe opens up about missing the magical partnership with Lionel Messi, highlighting the unique gift the Argentine legend brought to the pitch, reported by GOAL. Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, made a high-profile move to the French capital in 2021, only to depart as a free agent two years later, opting for a new challenge with MLS side Inter Miami.

Despite facing challenges in winning over PSG's demanding fan base, Messi's creative brilliance left an indelible mark on his teammates. Mbappe, who often benefited from Messi's ability to unlock defenses, expressed his sentiments about the Argentine icon. In an interview with Amazon Prime Sport, Mbappe acknowledged the special connection, saying, “Playing with Leo Messi is definitely something I miss a lot. You always miss not playing with Leo Messi anymore! For an attacker like me, who likes to attack spaces, with him, you have the certainty that you can get the ball. It was a luxury that almost only he can give you. Beyond that, playing with Messi was special.”

During Messi's stint with PSG, he scored 32 goals in 75 appearances, contributing significantly to two Ligue 1 title victories. However, Mbappe has now assumed the role of the main man in Paris, following the departure of Brazilian superstar Neymar to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, who is currently recovering from knee ligament damage.

As Kylian Mbappe continues to thrive as PSG's attacking force, his fond reflections on playing alongside Lionel Messi underscore the impact the legendary forward has had on his career and the special moments they shared on the field.