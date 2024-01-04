In a remarkable display of skill and goal-scoring prowess, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe set a new record against Toulouse

PSG, led by Mbappe's stellar performance, emerged victorious with a convincing lead, further solidifying their standing in the football world.

The game saw Lee Kang-in open the scoring for PSG in the third minute, setting the stage for Mbappe to make a decisive impact just before halftime. The French forward's goal not only played a crucial role in securing the Trophee des Champions but also wrote his name in the history books. Mbappe's strike marked his 111th goal at the Parc des Princes, making him the all-time leading goal-scorer at the iconic venue. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Edinson Cavani, who had scored 110 goals between 2013 and 2020.

As Mbappe continues to dazzle on the field, speculation about his future intensifies. With his PSG contract entering its final six months, rumors of a potential move away from the club have been circulating. While Real Madrid is considered a front-runner for his signature, Liverpool has also emerged as a contender. Despite the persistent transfer chatter, Mbappe remained tight-lipped about his future after the triumphant Trophee des Champions victory. The 25-year-old expressed his current focus on achieving more accolades with PSG, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next move.

What's next for PSG and Kylian Mbappe?

For the fans of Kylian Mbappe's electrifying playing style, the upcoming French Cup round of 64 clash against Revel promises another opportunity to witness his brilliance on the pitch. As speculation about his future continues, fans will undoubtedly be on the edge of their seats, eager to see where the talented forward's next chapter unfolds.