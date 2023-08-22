PSG is open to the departure of their star player Kylian Mbappe, but only under the condition of receiving a world-record offer for him, reported by goal.com. According to Spanish outlet AS, PSG is willing to let go of the French forward if a club submits a bid of €250 million (£213m/$273m), as they are reluctant to risk losing Mbappe for free when his contract expires next year.

Talks between Mbappe's representatives and PSG have been described as “moderately optimistic,” and both parties have reportedly agreed on the condition of a world-record transfer fee for his departure. PSG is eager to secure an extension with Mbappe throughout the 2023-24 season. Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Mbappe has not publicly expressed a desire to leave and has reiterated his commitment to playing at Parc des Princes for the upcoming season.

Real Madrid is one of the clubs reportedly interested in Mbappe, but they have not yet submitted a formal offer matching PSG's demands. The Spanish club is aware of PSG's €250 million valuation for the player. Mbappe's situation remains dynamic, with his representatives scheduled to meet with PSG officials, including club president Nasser Al Khelaifi, in the coming week. These talks are expected to be focused on the possibility of convincing Mbappe to extend his contract with PSG, possibly until 2025.

While the possibility of Kylian Mbappe's departure is on the table, PSG is actively working to secure his future with the club. The French champions are eager to avoid losing their prized asset for free next year and are using the prospect of a world-record transfer fee as a negotiating stance to either secure his extension or a substantial offer from interested clubs.