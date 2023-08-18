It's been an interesting summer for Kylian Mbappe, who has been embroiled in rumors of a potential transfer off of PSG. Despite all that, he has opted to return to the Ligue 1 superpower squad for at least one more season, turning down offers from Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia in the process. And it sounds like his manager Luis Enrique is thrilled with that development.

With both Lionel Messi and Neymar departing the club this summer, PSG was running the risk of losing all three members of their attacking trio in a span of only a few weeks. However, Mbappe decided to stay put and see through his contract in Paris, and Enrique is thrilled to be working in tandem with the superstar French striker again.

Mbappé back in PSG squad with best spirit, Luis Enrique says: “Kylian Mbappé is perfect from what I saw in training”. 🔴🔵🇫🇷 “He has a lot of desire and and is in a very good state of mind. I’m very happy to have a world-class player like Kylian”. pic.twitter.com/LfBWLvkwr3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2023

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for years now, and while it seemed like there was some real progress on a deal between the two sides this summer, it ended up falling apart yet again. The Saudi Pro League has brought in a ton of star talent to their league this summer, and made Mbappe an outrageous offer to join their league, but they were also turned down by the star striker.

Instead, Mbappe had a quick change of heart shortly after Neymar left for Saudi Arabia, and may now even consider extending his contract with PSG and commit his future to them. It's been a roller-coaster ride of a summer, but Mbappe will be staying with PSG for at least one more season, and it looks like that has made Enrique very happy here.