PSG won’t have their talisman Kylian Mbappe on February 14th in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Bayern Munich. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the striker has suffered a thigh injury that will sideline him for “around” three weeks.

This is certainly a brutal blow for the French giants. Mbappe is firing on all cylinders this term for both club and country. He’s scored 13 goals for the Ligue 1 leaders in 19 league appearances while also netting seven times and tallying three assists in the UCL. And as we all know, Mbappe almost single-handedly won the World Cup for Les Bleus as well, capturing the Golden Boot with eight goals in seven outings.

The injury happened on Wednesday in a 3-1 win over Montpellier after Mbappe had two penalties saved. The youngster limped off in pain in the first half. No Kylian Mbappe for the first leg against Bayern is certainly concerning since PSG did get knocked out at this stage last season by eventual champions, Real Madrid.

However, there is optimism he’ll be ready for the reverse fixture on March 8th versus the Bundesliga standouts. Paris currently sits top of Ligue 1 but Marseille is only trailing them by five points. If he does sit out the expected three weeks, that means the 24-year-old could be absent for PSG’s French Cup meeting with Marseille in the middle of the month before a league clash with them days later.

Needless to say, Neymar and Lionel Messi will need to step it up and make up for the loss of Mbappe, who is the heartbeat of Christophe Galtier’s attack.