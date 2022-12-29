By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The football world is in mourning on Thursday after Brazilian legend Pele passed away at 82 from a long battle with cancer. While tons of current and former players will surely react to the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it, PSG star Kylian Mbappe and current free agent Cristiano Ronaldo both didn’t take long to pay their respects to Pele:

“The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING 💔👑…”, said Mbappe.

“My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé 🙏🏽⚽️🇧🇷”, said Ronaldo.

You got that right. Pele’s legacy will undoubtedly live on for eternity. The Brazil icon had a cancerous tumor removed from his colon in September of 2021 but unfortunately, the cancer came back and in the last month, it started to attack other organs as his condition worsened. His children spent Christmas with him in a Sao Paulo hospital and said their goodbyes. It was sadly only a matter of time before Pele died.

Pele is still the youngest-ever goal scorer in World Cup history at just 17 years and 239 days old. He won the tournament on three occasions with Brazil, in 1958, 1962, and 1970. Mbappe meanwhile felt a special connection to Pele because, in the 2018 competition in Russia, he became the first teenager to score in the World Cup since the Brazilian 60 years ago.

Mbappe also just surpassed Pele as the top scorer under 24 years old at the tournament after he bagged nine goals in Qatar. As you can see above, Cristiano met Pele before too and there’s always been admiration between the two.

Rest in peace.