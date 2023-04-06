Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

PSG is in absolute shambles this season. From crashing out in the Champions League Round of 16 to Lionel Messi being rumored to leave the club in the summer, nothing is going right. Now, talisman Kylian Mbappe is also unhappy with the Ligue 1 giants.

Paris recently sent out a promo video to fans in order to urge them to renew their season tickets for the 2023-2024 campaign, but it appeared to focus strictly on Mbappe and basically no one else in the PSG squad. On Thursday, the Frenchman expressed his disappointment via Instagram:

“I have just taken part in the viewing of the club’s renewal campaign for the 23/24 season.

“At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day. I disagree with this posted video.

“That’s why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain. Cordially.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kylian Mbappe certainly has a valid point. Sure, he’s arguably the most popular star on PSG, but Messi and Neymar are also integral.

For what it’s worth, contract talks between Messi and Paris are at a standstill because they’ve reportedly asked the Argentine to take a pay cut. He’s got tons of options when his deal expires at the season’s end, with Inter Miami, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, and Barcelona also interested in a reunion.

You also have to wonder just how long Kylian Mbappe can stick it out with PSG. Although the striker signed a massive extension with the club last year, he isn’t going to win Champions League titles in his hometown. Mbappe’s talent is being wasted.

On a more positive note, Paris is six points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment.