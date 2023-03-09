Once again, PSG has failed to reach the peak of the Champions League after suffering a 3-0 defeat across two legs to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 on Wednesday. That’s now five of the last seven years where the Ligue 1 giants have exited at this stage of Europe’s premier competition, which is frankly unacceptable for a club with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in their attack. To make matters worse, both World Cup stars were practically invisible in both legs.

While Messi’s future with Paris is very much up in the air, there is already lots of fans and pundits saying Mbappe should leave the French capital and join Real Madrid already. Following the loss, he refused to discuss what his next move could be, giving a rather cryptic response.

Via ESPN:

“No, no, I’m calm. The only thing that matters to me this season is to win now Ligue 1 and then we’ll see,” Mbappe told reporters after the game. “At the moment, I’m only talking about this season. Nothing else matters to me. We are disappointed.”

We have to remember that Kylian Mbappe just signed a gargantuan extension with PSG last summer that is paying him €72 million per season. Plus, he has a say in who the next head coach could be and sporting director.

That being said, it’s just a waste for him to remain at PSG. He’s a world-class player and arguably the best on the globe alongside Erling Haaland as they headline this next generation. Playing in Ligue 1 and settling for domestic titles rather than Champions League trophies is just flat out wrong for a talent like him.

Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool defender, and current analyst made a serious plea for Mbappe to leave Paris and take his talents to Madrid following the ugly defeat to Bayern:

“Kylian Mbappe has to leave PSG. I really think he has to leave. They are nowhere near winning the Champions League. I don’t think he’s going to improve next season if he stays that squad and the sooner he’s at Real Madrid the better,” Carragher said on CBS’s UCL broadcast, via Marca.

It’s not that simple, though. PSG turned down €200 million from Los Blancos for Mbappe last year and then he ultimately extended his stay with the Parisiens. His release clause sits at that same number and slowly lowers until the end of his contract in 2027.

Could Mbappe really force his way out? Only time will tell.