Round 25 of the French Football League will be concluded as Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (18-3-3) will take on the hosts Marseille (16-4-4) at the Orange Velodrome. Catch our Ligue 1 odds series and see our discussion on the Marseille-PSG prediction and pick.

Marseille have etched their way into the title conversation with an impressive run of results since the return of international football after the World Cup. Losing just once in their last 12 games, OM will host PSG and remind the current domestic title contenders that they are a team to watch out.

The star-studded PSG side has been disappointing since January. They narrowly avoided a fourth straight loss on Sunday, with a comeback attempt to beat Lille 4-3, capped off by Lionel Messi’s stoppage-time free kick.

Here are the Marseille-PSG soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: Marseille-PSG Odds

Olympique de Marseille: +150

Paris Saint-Germain: +165

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -148

Under 2.5 Goals: +122

How to Watch Marseille vs. PSG

TV: DAZN, beIN SPORTS

Stream: Amazon Prime, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Marseille Can Beat PSG

Marseille’s title charge had a bit of dysfunction in the back end of 2022. However, OM responded well in the new year and have won nine of their 11 fixtures in all contests in 2023. Worth noting though is that they have performed better away from home than they have at the Velodrome, with 29 points of their 52 having been won on the road.

Marseille have already defeated today’s visitors from the Coupe de France earlier this month. A repeat of this result will give Marseille an important three points in the all-important league fixture. They also carry momentum from a fantastic comeback victory against Toulouse. Thijs Dallinga gave Toulouse an early lead three minutes into the match. Marseille responded with an adjusted pace in the second half, and goals from Chancel Mbemba, Cengiz Under, and Nuno Tavares sealed three points for Marseille.

Despite a good run in recent games, this remains a tricky task for Marseille against PSG, especially when it is notable that they have won only three of their last eight Ligue 1 home games and secured just two home clean sheets all season long.

Manager Igor Tudor will be adamant to get this win at home and extend their winning streak to four straight games. However, he will deal with some injury issues. Amine Harit (knee), Samuel Gigot (ankle), and Chancel Mbemba (suspension) are out for this game. Eric Bailly should return to the defense with Sead Kolasinac and Leonardo Balerdi. Ruslan Malinovskyi scored OM’s winner against PSG in the Coupe de France and could be recalled to the starting XI here – possibly at the expense of Azzedine Ounahi. Matteo Guendouzi and Alexis Sanchez are primed to take forward duties as well.

Why PSG Can Beat Marseille

The Parisians’ last game in the League almost ended in disappointment. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar gave PSG an early lead against Lille, but Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David, and Jonathan Bamba rallied for the Mastiffs to earn the lead. However, PSG’s clutch gene was in full display, as Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored goals near the closing minutes of the match to give PSG its hard-earned three points.

PSG recently suffered a disappointing outing in European competition when they faced German side Bayern Munich. With their Champions League ambitions crumbling, PSG needs a big win to get them out of the negative mindset the team has found itself in. The positive aspect for the club is the return of Kylian Mbappe who has been the leader on and off the field for this club, and the only mystery that remains is whether the rest of the players will follow his work rate.

Overall, Les Parisiens have suffered losses in three of their last four away games in Ligue 1 and will be looking to break that run. They will aim to avenge their defeat in the Coupe de France earlier this month and are expected to produce a strong display against the hosts.

Christoph Galtier will have to deal with a long injury list for his French side. Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele, Renato Sanches, and Neymar are carrying injuries and will be absent in this match. PSG need to match or exceed their season stats of 14.8 total shots, 11.2 successful dribbles, 5.6 corner kicks, and 60.8% ball possession if they are to win this game.

Final Marseille-PSG Prediction & Pick

Marseille is imposing itself as an up-and-coming team in France’s top flight. PSG has been struggling as of late and are nowhere near their dominant form in the early stages of this campaign. Settle for a draw here but expect both teams to come out blasting.

Final Marseille-PSG Prediction & Pick: Draw (+250), Over 2.5 goals (-148)