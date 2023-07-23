PSG star Kylian Mbappe has been presented with a unique opportunity to join Real Madrid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, reported by goal.com. The French forward is currently in the final year of his contract with PSG and has expressed his intention not to sign a new deal, making him a highly sought-after target in the transfer market.

Al-Hilal has now entered the race to sign Mbappe and has reportedly offered an incredible €200 million-per-year deal to the 24-year-old. The offer includes an equally substantial transfer fee to PSG, making it an enticing proposal for the French giants to consider.

However, what sets this deal apart is the inclusion of a special release clause that allows Mbappe to move to Real Madrid in 2024. This means that if the World Cup winner decides to join Al-Hilal, he will have the option to make a dream move to the Spanish capital just a year later, should he desire to do so.

Despite the lucrative offer from the Middle East, it's reported that Mbappe is not particularly keen on relocating to Saudi Arabia. However, the inclusion of the Real Madrid release clause may give him pause for thought, as he risks being sidelined at PSG for an entire season if he doesn't secure a move away this summer.

Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid has been a subject of speculation for several years, with the Spanish giants showing interest in the young talent since his breakout days at AS Monaco. He eventually chose to join PSG in 2017, turning down Madrid's advances, and later signed a contract extension in 2022. Nevertheless, it seems the expectation remains that Mbappe will eventually make his way to Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

As the transfer window continues, the footballing world eagerly awaits the final decision of one of its brightest stars. Whether Kylian Mbappe chooses Al-Hilal or holds out for a potential move to Real Madrid, his next move will undoubtedly be a major talking point in the world of football.