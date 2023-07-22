As PSG decided not to include Kylian Mbappe in their pre-season tour squad in Japan, rumors surrounding the superstar's future have intensified, reported by Sky Sports. While Real Madrid was initially seen as the most obvious choice and the biggest name pursuing Mbappe, a surprise suitor has emerged in the form of Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal.

According to recent reports, Al Hilal from the Saudi Pro League has expressed a strong interest in signing the French forward this summer. The club has reportedly been in contact with PSG, the same club that famously attempted to sign Lionel Messi earlier for a staggering sum of money, demonstrating their financial capabilities in pursuit of top talent.

Mbappe's exclusion from PSG's pre-season tour squad has raised eyebrows, and it appears the drama surrounding his future is far from over. The French international's contract with PSG is set to expire next summer, and PSG has placed him on the transfer market after it was rumored that he had an agreement with Real Madrid to join them on a free transfer next year.

While Real Madrid remains a strong contender to secure the services of Mbappe, Al Hilal's interest has added a new dimension to the ongoing saga. The Saudi Arabian team's ambition to bring the young talent to their league showcases their desire to compete at the highest level and establish themselves as a force in global football.

With the resources at their disposal, Al Hilal could pose a serious challenge to Real Madrid in the pursuit of Mbappe. However, PSG is still in control of the situation, and the clock is ticking as they set an internal deadline of July 31 for Mbappe to make a decision about his future.

Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Al Hilal would certainly be a surprise, but in the unpredictable world of football transfers, anything is possible. The coming days and weeks will likely bring more twists and turns in this transfer saga, with football fans eagerly awaiting the final outcome of one of the most talked-about transfers of the summer.