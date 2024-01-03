Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation Kylian Mbappe is facing renewed pressure to make a move to Real Madrid by Christophe Dugarry

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation Kylian Mbappe is facing renewed pressure to make a move to Real Madrid, with former France international Christophe Dugarry dubbing him a “lost little boy” and urging him to leave, reported by GOAL. Mbappe's current contract with the club is set to expire in June, opening the door for negotiations with other clubs.

Real Madrid has been a consistent frontrunner in the pursuit of Mbappe, a saga that dates back to the prolonged events of 2021. Recently, Liverpool has also emerged as a potential contender for his signature. As uncertainty looms over the 25-year-old's future at PSG, Dugarry has voiced his opinion, expressing the belief that Mbappe should depart for the good of the club.

Speaking on RMC Sport, the World Cup winner stated, “I hope he leaves, from the bottom of my heart. I think he's becoming more and more predictable, he lacks strength and character, he disappears from games too often.” Dugarry expressed concerns about Mbappe's current state, suggesting he seems like a “little boy” overwhelmed by the pressure and responsibilities.

Despite Mbappe's impressive record of 18 league goals in 11 games this season, making him the top scorer in Ligue 1, Dugarry believes there is a sense of stagnation and a lack of synchronization at PSG. The ongoing speculations regarding his potential departure have seemingly affected the atmosphere within the club, evident in manager Luis Enrique's terse response to reporters when questioned about Mbappe's links with Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe's remarkable tally of 18 league goals in the 2023-24 season contributes to a total of 34 goals across the entire 2023, showcasing his prolific scoring ability. Amid ongoing discussions about a move to Real Madrid, Mbappe is reportedly under pressure to respond by mid-January, suggesting that a concrete offer from the Spanish giants is on the horizon. As PSG gears up for their first match after the winter break against Toulouse, the spotlight remains on Mbappe's future, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the ongoing transfer saga.