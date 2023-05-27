Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Lionel Messi has achieved just about everything there is to achieve in the game and as of Saturday, he’s put his name in the history books once again. The PSG superstar scored the opener against Strasbourg, his 496th goal. That is the most of any player in Europe’s top five leagues and in the process, Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo:

Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo for most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues (496) 🎯 pic.twitter.com/99YXSZBEbn — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 27, 2023

Take a look at the finish:

LIONEL MESSI NOW HAS THE MOST GOALS IN EUROPE’S TOP 5 LEAGUES!!!!

496 Goals in top 5 League🤯 pic.twitter.com/hx0QllwaJc — kamaHatunaHatuli (@AidarusTweets) May 27, 2023

Beauty. Ronaldo was sitting at 495 and considering he now plays in Saudi Arabia, it’s safe to say Messi will be holding the record for the foreseeable future.

Messi has scored 16 goals and tallied 16 assists this term for the French giants, who clinched the Ligue 1 title with their draw Saturday. However, he’s still expected to leave Paris at the season’s end after contract negotiations broke down. PSG wanted him to take a pay cut.

Lionel Messi has been linked to several clubs, including Al-Hilal in Saudi and Barcelona. The La Liga champions are very keen on reuniting with their most beloved player ever, but the Argentine will likely need to take a reduced salary to return to Catalonia.

A move to the MLS gained some traction several months ago but the rumors have quieted down. The possibility of Messi joining Inter Miami was discussed.

Regardless of where Messi plays next, there is no question he will continue to produce the goods. It might not be 30+ goals in a campaign anymore, but the World Cup winner is still an impactful player who makes a difference every time he steps on the pitch.