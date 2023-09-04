Veteran LAFC star Giorgio Chiellini has expressed his astonishment at the performance of Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami, dubbing them the “best by far” in the MLS Cup race, reported by goal.com. Following their latest victory over defending champions LAFC, Inter Miami's quest for a playoff spot remains alive, although there's still an eight-point gap to bridge in order to secure a postseason berth.

Messi, who recently joined Inter Miami, is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history. Despite the uphill battle, Chiellini is empathetic toward the teams that will have to face Messi's formidable Inter Miami side if they can secure a playoff spot.

Chiellini, known for his defensive prowess, faced the Herons in a recent fixture, experiencing firsthand the talent of Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. Speaking to reporters after the game, Chiellini praised Inter Miami's collective strength, stating, “It's not just about the three guys from Barcelona. They built a really good team. This team is the best by far that I have faced in the MLS, to be honest. By far.”

While the Herons currently resides in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference, they've shown their potential by securing a 3-1 victory over LAFC, the defending champions. Giorgio Chiellini expressed his belief that Inter Miami has what it takes to reach the playoffs despite the challenging circumstances, and he even offered a hint of caution for those teams currently leading the Eastern Conference.

As the MLS season progresses, Lionel Messi's quest for a playoff spot continues, and his influence on the team's performance is undeniable. For teams in the Eastern Conference, a potential showdown with Inter Miami in the playoffs is a formidable challenge they'll need to prepare for.

