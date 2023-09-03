Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has given a fresh update on Marco Verratti's situation. The Italian midfielder has not featured for the Ligue 1 champions so far this season due to an unclear future with the club.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Enrique was talking to the media after the completion of Deadline Day. He said, “I don’t make the private conversations public. The advice that I was able to give him remains private, nothing more to say about that”

Verratti is poised to end his 12-year tenure at PSG and look for a new challenge elsewhere. Although his agent initially wanted him to return to Italy, Verratti refused the offer. Now, he is likely to join Qatari club Al Arabi this summer. The Saudi and Qatar-based clubs are still eligible to sign players as their Deadline finishes ten days after the European transfer window. The European transfer window closed on 1st September.

It is reported that Verratti is no longer part of PSG's future plans as he is seeking to complete his move to Al Arabi. Saudi Pro League's Al Ahil initially approached him, but their interest appears to have weakened in the past few weeks. Now, the European champion looks to be heading to Al Arabi, who are firmly in the driver's seat for his signature.

As PSG will be back playing in the Champions League again, it remains to be seen if they allow Verratti to leave the club this late in the transfer window without getting a replacement. However, considering he has not featured for the Ligue 1 champions so far this season, perhaps his departure is sealed.