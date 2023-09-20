PSG manager Luis Enrique has offered his unwavering support and praise for Ousmane Dembele despite the French winger's slow start at the club, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Dembele, who joined PSG from Barcelona during the summer transfer window, has yet to record a goal or assist in his early days with the Parisian club.

Speaking about Dembele's performance, Luis Enrique expressed his admiration for the player's unique qualities and his belief that Dembele will soon find his form. “If I were a fan of any team, I'd pay for a ticket to see Dembele play. He has different qualities. He can miss three times, but he's magic. He's a wonderful player. He will score soon,” said the PSG manager.

Dembele's arrival at PSG was highly anticipated, as the 24-year-old has long been regarded as a player with immense potential and extraordinary skills. However, his transition to his new club has taken some time, and he is yet to make a significant impact in terms of goals and assists.

Luis Enrique's words of support come at a time when Dembele is eager to contribute to PSG's success, especially in high-stakes competitions like the Champions League. As PSG aims for domestic and European glory, Dembele's potential breakthrough could be a game-changer for the club.

PSG fans, as well as football enthusiasts worldwide, will be eagerly awaiting the moment when Ousmane Dembele's “magic” translates into tangible contributions on the score sheet. With the backing of his manager and the undeniable talent at his disposal, it may only be a matter of time before Dembele becomes a standout performer for PSG.