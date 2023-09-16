Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has stayed despite his team's first Ligue 1 defeat this season. The defending Ligue 1 champions lost 3-2 to Nice at home, which is a huge blow to their title credentials this season this early in the season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Enrique was asked whether he was worried about PSG's poor performance against Nice. He said, “I'm happy with the team's performance — I really am.”

“When you give 100%, what should I be complaining about? We are entitled to progress, yes, we know that, but I'm not worried”.

Since becoming the new PSG manager, Enrique has had to deal with many situations off the pitch. Kylian Mbappe, who scored a brace in this game, was excluded from the pre-season squad due to an unclear future with the club. Although he has decided to stay at the French capital for one more season, multiple reports suggest he is prepared to run down his contract and become a new Real Madrid player in 2024.

On the other hand, the situations with Neymar and Marco Verratti didn't make things easy for him. After weeks of speculations, Neymar joined Al Hilal on a big-money move, whereas Verratti joined Qatar's Al Arabi. This duo, alongside Mbappe, was axed from PSG's first-team squad for the opening Ligue 1 game against Lorient.

Although Mbappe hasn't signed a new deal with PSG, he was reinstated to the PSG first-team squad. As there are reports that he could sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions, PSG fans would hope he stays as he is important to PSG's Ligue 1 and Champions League credentials this season.