In a lighthearted and entertaining moment during France's training session, PSG teammates Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe shared a playful exchange, reported by GOAL. Dembele, who recently made the switch from Barcelona to PSG, showcased his dazzling skills by dribbling past not one, not two, but three players before confidently finding the back of the net with a sublime finish.

The training ground erupted in cheers as Dembele's remarkable goal left everyone impressed. However, what followed was equally captivating. After the ball hit the back of the net, Dembele celebrated in a playful and teasing manner, directing a mock gesture towards Mbappe. The France captain, renowned for his jovial and easygoing personality, couldn't help but respond with a wide smile. It was a delightful moment that showcased the camaraderie and good-natured banter between the two star players.

Both Dembele and Mbappe had recently featured prominently for France in their Euro qualifier against Ireland, where goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram secured a comfortable 2-0 victory for Les Bleus.

The next challenge on the horizon for Didier Deschamps' side is an international friendly against Germany, scheduled for September 12. This matchup promises to be an exciting encounter between two European football powerhouses, providing an excellent opportunity for the French team to fine-tune their preparations for upcoming competitions.

As fans eagerly await the clash against Germany, they can also relish the moments of camaraderie and good humor within the French squad. Dembele and Kylian Mbappe's playful exchange in training is a reminder that football is not just about skill and competition but also about the joy and camaraderie it brings to players and fans alike.