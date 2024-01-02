Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has addressed the growing speculation around Kylian Mbappe's future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has addressed the growing speculation around Kylian Mbappe‘s future, emphasizing that the decision lies beyond his control, reported by GOAL. Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire this summer, granting him the freedom to negotiate a pre-contract with potential suitors. Real Madrid has emerged as a front-runner, planning a lucrative proposal by mid-January.

When questioned about managing the uncertainty surrounding Mbappe's future, Enrique curtly responded, “It isn’t an issue that depends on me. I am not the one to respond to this question.” The 25-year-old's impending decision has kept football enthusiasts on the edge, with Real Madrid eager to secure his services and setting a deadline for a final verdict.

PSG, cognizant of Real Madrid's interest, has reportedly prepared “budgets and plans” to navigate the potential departure of their star forward. However, they haven't abandoned hopes of securing a long-term contract extension, engaging in talks with Mbappe's brother Ethan.

The race for Mbappe's signature is not limited to Real Madrid, as Liverpool has been identified as a formidable contender by French outlet Le Parisien. As the transfer saga unfolds, PSG faces the challenge of fending off rival offers and retaining their talisman.

Real Madrid remains resolute in their stance, indicating they won't wait beyond the given deadline for Mbappe's decision. If the French forward opts to stay with PSG, the Spanish giants will reportedly pursue alternative targets.

What's next for PSG and Kylian Mbappe?

With the Trophee des Champions final against Toulouse on the horizon, Kylian Mbappe is set to return to action for PSG, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative. As the transfer window progresses, the football world awaits Mbappe's decision, with Real Madrid, PSG, and Liverpool all vying for a resolution to this high-profile transfer saga.