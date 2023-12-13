PSG and Kylian Mbappe finds themselves in a tense situation as they face a crucial Champions League clash vs Borussia Dortmund

PSG and Kylian Mbappe finds themselves in a tense situation as they face a crucial Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, reported by GOAL. Typically accustomed to experiencing do-or-die moments in the later stages of the competition, PSG now grapples with the pressure in the group stage itself.

Before the final matchday of the group stages, PSG has yet to secure qualification for the knockout rounds. To guarantee progression, their task is clear: secure a victory away at Borussia Dortmund, who have already qualified. A draw might also suffice, depending on other results, and even a defeat might not necessarily spell elimination, though it remains an unlikely scenario.

The team, assembled with considerable investment, should arguably not find themselves in this precarious position. Despite the wealth of talent at the disposal of PSG's manager, Luis Enrique, the spotlight falls squarely on one man—Kylian Mbappe. The French forward, amid transfer rumors during the summer, prioritizes winning the Champions League for his hometown club.

As PSG faces a pivotal moment, Mbappe must lead the team to, at the very least, progression from the group stage. The pressure on Luis Enrique is evident, and the outcome of this critical match could determine his managerial fate. PSG managers with Champions League shortcomings have historically faced limited job security, and failure to qualify on Wednesday could put Enrique in a precarious position.

Qualifying for the Europa League would be considered unacceptable for PSG, even in the midst of their ongoing rebuild. It could lead to Mbappe's departure at the end of the season, and the responsibility to avoid such a scenario falls on the shoulders of the same player who vowed to deliver the elusive Champions League title. Luis Enrique's managerial future and PSG's European ambitions hang in the balance, making this match a crucial test for both.