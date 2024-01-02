Real Madrid's dynamic midfielder, Jude Bellingham making headlines for bending the rules in La Liga and getting away with it

Real Madrid‘s dynamic midfielder, Jude Bellingham, is making waves in Spanish football, but he's also making headlines for bending the rules in La Liga and getting away with it, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old England international, who clinched the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy award in 2023, has been a standout performer at Santiago Bernabeu since his €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham's impact has been nothing short of spectacular, contributing 17 goals in just 20 appearances. His stellar performances have propelled Real Madrid to the top of La Liga and into the last-16 of the Champions League. However, it's not just his on-field prowess that's catching attention; it's his unique approach to the game.

The midfielder has been persistently flouting La Liga rules that dictate players must not wear torn or damaged kits during matches. Specifically, Bellingham has been intentionally cutting holes in the back of his socks, a practice aimed at easing tension on the lower leg and reducing the risk of cramps and muscle injuries.

Surprisingly, La Liga authorities are turning a blind eye to Bellingham's sartorial choice, recognizing that enforcing the rule could lead to “medical chaos.” This leniency is not unprecedented, as players like Gareth Bale during his time with Real Madrid, as well as Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka at Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively, have engaged in similar sock modifications without facing any consequences.

Jude Bellingham's unconventional approach to his kit hasn't hindered his performance on the pitch, and the relaxation of regulations in certain situations highlights the balance between adhering to rules and recognizing players' practical needs. As Real Madrid continues its campaign in La Liga and the Champions League, Bellingham's rule-bending fashion statement adds an intriguing layer to his burgeoning reputation in Spanish football.