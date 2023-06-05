PSG is wasting no time in strengthening their squad for the upcoming season, as they have secured deals for Marco Asensio and Manuel Ugarte in a double transfer swoop, reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Following the departures of high-profile free agents Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, the Ligue 1 champions are keen to rejuvenate their squad and continue their dominance in French football. PSG's early transfer business involves acquiring two talented international players.

PSG has reached an agreement with Spanish forward Marco Asensio, who will join the club as a free agent from Real Madrid. The 27-year-old is set to sign a contract that will keep him at Parc des Princes until 2027. Asensio is expected to undergo a medical examination in Paris on Monday, finalizing his move to the French capital.

In addition to Asensio, PSG is also targeting Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The 22-year-old is reportedly undergoing physical checks in Paris before completing the formalities of his transfer. PSG has already agreed on a deal worth $64 million for Ugarte, successfully fending off competition from Premier League giants Chelsea. The talented South American midfielder will be leaving Portuguese club Sporting to join PSG's ambitious project.

While PSG managed to retain their domestic crown in the 2022-23 season, their quest for Champions League glory fell short once again. As a result, the club is expecting changes both on and off the field as they aim to rebuild and mount a stronger challenge in Europe next season.

With the imminent arrivals of Marco Asensio and Manuel Ugarte, PSG is signaling their intent to assemble a formidable squad capable of competing at the highest level. Fans will be eager to see how these new acquisitions blend with the existing stars at the club, as PSG aims to continue their pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts.