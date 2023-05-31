Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has hinted at Marco Asensio‘s possible departuren from the club amid talks with Arsenal, and shared his thoughts towards it, as reported by mirror. Asensio’s contract expires this summer, and Aston Villa, Juventus, and AC Milan are among the clubs interested in securing his services. Kroos shared his feeling that Asensio may not stay at Real Madrid during an interview with Total Real. While he also mentioned uncertainty surrounding Nacho and Dani Ceballos, Kroos expressed his desire for them to remain at the club.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti refrained from providing details about Asensio’s contract situation, stating that he is unaware of the forward’s plans. Ancelotti acknowledged the significance of Asensio and other potentially departing players, expressing sadness at their potential departures and indicating that the team will plan for next season after decisions are made.

Asensio has had a successful season, contributing 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions, helping Real Madrid win the Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey. However, with talks of his departure ongoing, Asensio has one final opportunity to leave a lasting impression in Real Madrid’s last league game against Athletic Club.

In addition to Asensio, forward Karim Benzema has also been linked with an exit from Real Madrid. Reports suggest that he is considering an offer from a Saudi club, which could see him join former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Gulf state. The future of both Asensio and Benzema will become clearer in the coming weeks as they make decisions about their respective careers.