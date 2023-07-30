Bayern Munich is on the verge of making history as they set their sights on Tottenham‘s star striker, Harry Kane, reported by goal.com. The German giants are gearing up for crunch talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in their quest to secure the coveted forward.

According to the Daily Mail, Bayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe are scheduled to hold crucial discussions with Levy on Monday. The Bundesliga champions remain optimistic about striking a deal, but there is a valuation gap between the two clubs for the player.

Bayern is prepared to make a significant offer of £75 million (€87m/$95) for Kane, a substantial sum considering he will be available on a free transfer next summer. However, Tottenham values their star striker at £90 million (€104m/$115), leading to negotiations to find common ground.

The pursuit of Kane has become Bayern's top priority, with coach Thomas Tuchel keen on adding a prominent center forward to his squad. Kane's reluctance to sign a new contract with Tottenham has bolstered Bayern's hopes of securing the move.

Bayern President Herbert Hainer has made it clear that the club is determined to bring Kane to the Bundesliga. Speaking to Kicker, Hainer said, “Here in the Bundesliga, we don't have many international stars anymore. Bayern always try to bring in stars. Harry Kane is a highly attractive player, the England captain, and a top scorer. He would do us and the Bundesliga good.”

While Kane's future is expected to be decided in Monday's talks, the striker is currently focused on his pre-season training with Tottenham. Fans will have a chance to see him in action against Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly match on August 6.

As the clock ticks down to the pivotal meeting, both Bayern Munich and Tottenham supporters eagerly await the outcome of the discussions. The potential move of Harry Kane to Germany could mark a significant moment in the transfer market and could shape the landscape of European football for the upcoming season.