Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. has come out with some strong comments about his former teammate, Kylian Mbappe. Neymar and Mbappe played together from 2017-2023 before the former left PSG for Al Hilal.

During a recent appearance on former World Cup winner Romário's podcast, the 32-year-old took a look back at his relationship with Mbappe.

After Romario suggested that the Frenchman “is annoying”, Neymar said, “No, he is not. I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him golden boy. I always played with him, said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together.”

However, Neymar made some stern claims when he suggested that Mbappe became a little jealous when Lionel Messi was signed to PSG.

“We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came he was a little jealous,” said Neymar. “He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behavior.”

Interestingly, the relationship between Neymar and Mbappe was speculated on at regular intervals during his time in France. He further spoke about ego clashes in the dressing room: “It is good to have egos. But you have to know that you don't play alone,” said Neymar. “There needs to be another guy by your side. (Big) egos were almost everywhere, it can't work. If nobody runs and nobody helps, it is impossible to win anything.”

The two eventually went their different ways. While Neymar opted to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in 2023, Mbappe joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. The Brazilian has failed to make an impact for the Saudi side since moving to the club after spending most of the time on the sidelines because of injuries.

On the flip side, Mbappe has been a regular starter for Real Madrid since his arrival and has scored 17 goals in 28 appearances.