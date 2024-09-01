Real Madrid have gotten off to a solid start in La Liga, currently sitting second in the table behind rivals Barcelona. The club notched their second win of the season Sunday over Real Betis, a 2-0 decision caused by superstar Kylian Mbappe's brace. The two goals were Mbappe's first in La Liga, and Carlo Ancelotti's side now have eight points on the campaign. Mbappe's goals have made fans all around the world pumped, as videos of each goal have circulated on X, formerly Twitter.

“KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL IN LA LIGA,” posted ClutchPoints on the social media platform. “Real Madrid takes the 1-0 lead.”

After years of speculation, Mbappe finally left Paris St. Germain and joined Madrid via free transfer over the summer. His addition made one of the best attacking units in the world even better. Following a season in which they won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana, Ancelotti's side looks to retain those titles and add even more to a trophy case stuffed with silverware. If Mbappe is starting to become more and more comfortable with his new side, then that goal becomes much more realistic.

Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe look to form dominant partnership

Under the leadership of club president Florentino Perez, Real Madrid has been in the era of the Galacticos. This era has seen numerous top players throughout the world join the club, most notably while they are young or in their primes. Mbappe fits that description to a T, as 25-year-old hasn't technically reached his athletic prime yet. He could be the best attacker in the world at the moment, so the thought that he can become even better must make Perez, Ancelotti and Real fans much more excited.

Leading an offensive unit that includes Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior, English starlet Jude Bellingham and fellow Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni, Mbappe could lead not only La Liga in goal contributions, but possibly the world as well. That's how good the captain of the French national team could be. His second goal tonight was after Vini Jr. drew a penalty, and it was a beautiful penalty kick past Real Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva.

“MBAPPE SCORES AGAIN,” posted ClutchPoints following the penalty. “Real Madrid goes up 2-0 after Vini Jr. draws the penalty.”

Sunday's brace against Betis looks like it could be just the start of a beautiful relationship between Mbappe and the club that he has loved since he was a child. If that is the case, then Perez might want to commission a new trophy case or two to be built at the Santiago Bernabeu. The sooner, the better.