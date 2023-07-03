Excitement is already building ahead of the 2023-2024 Premier League season, which starts on Friday, August 11th with the first match played between Premier League champions Manchester City and EFL Championship winners Burnley. Check out our betting series on the early Premier League 2023-2024 winner odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

The 2022-23 Premier League concluded on Sunday, May 28, 2023. For the third consecutive season, Manchester City captured the 2022-23 championship and to no surprise, it is listed as the favorite to win in the 2023-24 campaign as well.

Here are the early Premier League Winner soccer odds for the 2023-2024 season, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Winner Odds

Manchester City: (-170)

Arsenal: (+600)

Liverpool: (+850)

Manchester United: (+1000)

Chelsea, Newcastle United: (+1400)

Tottenham Hotspur: (+4400)

Brighton: (+6500)

Aston Villa: (+12,000)

West Ham, Everton: (+42000)

Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Bournemouth, Wolves: (+100000)

Brentford, Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town: (+100000)

How to Watch Premier League games

TV: USA Network, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Syfy, Bravo, Universo

Stream: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Peacock Premium,

Why Each Team Can Win the Premier League

Manchester City remains a clear favorite

The 2022-23 Premier League was won by Manchester City for the third consecutive time. Pep Guardiola’s side finished five points clear of the Gunners with a goal difference of 61. So not surprisingly, City is the runaway favorite for the 2023-24 title with a -170 odd.

Despite the departure of captain Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City still remains contenders for the title. Man City has signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. Rumors are also spreading that City will sign Josko Gvardiol, Gabri Veiga, Arda Guler, and Levi Colwill.

Still, City boasts a lot of talent. Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are expected to make another tremendous run in England. The team still possesses Jack Grealish, John Stones, Rodri, Phil Foden, and Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal springs in second place, while Newcastle joins the Big Six in the running

The Gunners have the second-best odds of winning the next campaign of the Prem. Arsenal finished second after throwing away an eight-point advantage over City in just a few weeks. While the Gunners have vastly improved, only time will tell whether boss Mikel Arteta’s young squad can recover from their huge late setback in letting the title slip from their grasp. Kai Havertz joins the club from Chelsea, and the German forward will bring in a lot of attacking prowess. West Ham captain Declan Rice, who recently won the UEFA Europa Conference League title, is linked to join the Gunners. Folarin Balogun, who poured in 21 goals in 37 appearances for Reims, is back with the team. The likes of Jurrien Timber, Roméo Lavia, Aymeric Laporte, and João Cancelo are rumored to join Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will be eagerly awaiting the return to action of Luis Diaz and Thiago, who were injured for much of the past season. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are the biggest signings for the Reds, which will bolster their long-overdue problems in the midfield. Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be suiting up for the Merseysiders this season while Fabio Carvalho, Rhys Williams, and Calvin Ramsay are away on loan.

Manchester United has a +1000 odds in the Premier League next season, and Erik ten Hag’s side continued to show gradual improvement throughout the 2022-23 campaign. The Red Devils finished third and were good during the season, with Marcus Rashford showing a big improvement in his game. The costly signings of Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez looked worth every penny, as the Red Devils went on to win the EFL Carabao Cup and runners-up in the FA Cup final. Mason Mount is rumored to join the squad.

Newcastle United has the fifth-best odds, as Eddie Howe and his squad finished in the Champions League places after a remarkable campaign. The high-flying Magpies could be seriously splashing the cash in the forthcoming transfer window. Only Chris Wood is the major departure from the team. Sandro Tonali, Reiss Nelson, Dušan Vlahović, Conor Gallagher, Theo Hernandez, and Federico Chiesa headline the possible signings for the team.

Chelsea, after a really tough season, have the same odds with the Geordies to win the Premier League next term. The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as boss may help to mend the shredded nerves of the Stamford Bridge faithful. As the Blues spectacularly failed to qualify for any European competition, his focus in 2023-24 can be on restoring the west Londoners’ pride with a credibly serious assault on the top-flight title. Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Joao Felix, and Kalidou Koulibaly are out of the team along with other names. Christopher Nkunku, Dujuan Richards, and Nicolas Jackson are set to join the Blues.

Tottenham leads teams with mediocre odds

The Spurs endured another forgetful season, just a season after Heung-Min Son tied Mo Salah for the Premier League Golden Boot award. The Hotspurs are going to make a run for the title, especially after Harry Kane registered 30 goals in the 2022-23 campaign. Ange Postecoglou will take the managerial role after a successful run with Scottish side Celtic. James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Pedro Porro highlight the recent squad signings, while Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks, and Sergio Reguilon might be back after their loan spells.

Brighton follows Tottenham with the best odds after the Seagulls punched their way into the Europa League alongside Liverpool. Joao Pedro and James Milner are the recent signings for the Albion, which might even strengthen the team in Roberto De Zerbi's term as manager.

Aston Villa, West Ham, and Everton are also having mediocre odds to win the season, but they are not to be underestimated. Unai Emery's Lions will be competing in the Europa Conference League, and the addition of Youri Tielemans will improve the squad that includes Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, Philippe Coutinho, and Leon Bailey. The Hammers are the current Conference League champions and will join Brighton and Liverpool in the Europa League, and the trio of Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, and Saïd Benrahma provide a lot of goalscoring. Everton remains the longest-tenured team in the Prem, and they will need some retooling after a final-day relegation battle last term.

Championship alumni have a long shot to win the Prem

Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest were lucky not to get relegated a season after their promotion to the Prem. Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town will also face the challenge of trying to survive in England's top flight. These six teams join the likes of Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Wolves of having extreme shots of winning the Premier League, currently at +100,000. Good signings, managerial changes, and tactical changes on the pitch are the big keys to how these teams will turn around the odds. If these teams can pull off what Leicester City did in the 2016 season, betting on these squads will surely be a big-time bargain.

Early Prediction and Pick

It is still a long way to go before the start of the season in England's top flight. There might be surprise signings and departures that may happen in the next month. If anything, a bet on either of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United may produce the biggest pay-offs. Bets for Newcastle, Brighton, and Aston Villa are somewhat long shots, but these teams certainly have the capacity to lift the trophy. It seems that this will be a four-way battle among the first four aforementioned squads.