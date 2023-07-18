Real Madrid‘s Brazilian forward, Rodrygo, has expressed his hope that PSG's Kylian Mbappe will complete his long-awaited move to the Spanish capital this summer, reported by goal.com. With Mbappe's future hanging in the balance as he enters the final year of his contract, Rodrygo believes that the French superstar would greatly enhance Real Madrid's squad.

Mbappe's ongoing contract stand-off with PSG has created uncertainty around his future. While PSG wants the forward to sign an extension, Mbappe is determined to run down his current deal and potentially leave on a free transfer next summer. As Real Madrid patiently waits for an opportunity to secure his signature, Rodrygo remains optimistic that Mbappe will join their ranks. In an interview with Sport TV, Rodrygo expressed his hopes for Mbappe's arrival, stating that the French striker would be a significant asset to the team.

Real Madrid is reportedly prepared to make a substantial offer of €200 million (£171m/$225m) to PSG if Mbappe becomes available for transfer. However, Mbappe is said to be hesitant to forgo a considerable “loyalty bonus” he would receive if he stays at PSG for one more season. If he remains at the club until July 31, he would only receive 50% of the loyalty bonus, which amounts to €40 million. Real Madrid is closely monitoring the situation, hoping for a resolution between PSG and Mbappe regarding the settlement of the loyalty bonus.

As the transfer saga continues, Mbappe's future remains uncertain. The negotiations between PSG and the player will likely extend throughout the summer. Real Madrid and their fans eagerly await the outcome, hoping to see the arrival of one of the world's brightest talents in Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.