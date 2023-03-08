It happens so frequently that it isn’t even a surprise anymore; PSG are out of the Champions League once again.

Even boasting the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe didn’t help as PSG succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the second leg of their round of 16 tie at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Second-half goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry were enough to seal the tie for the Bavarians.

It put the total aggregate score at 3-0 after PSG suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the first leg. While there is certainly no shame in losing to a powerhouse of European football in Bayern Munich, especially without Neymar, the overall result was still embarrassing given the French side’s riches and the fact that they didn’t play well at all over two legs.

It also marked the 11th exit from the Champions League for PSG ever since they were bought by Qatar Sports Investments. The closest PSG have come to winning the competition was in the 2019/20 season where they lost 1-0 in the final to Bayern Munich. Since signing Messi in 2021, the Ligue 1 champions are also yet to progress to the Champions League quarterfinal stage.

Naturally, the two PSG stars in Messi and Mbappe were roasted on social media soon after the result. Here are some of the best tweets from Twitter:

This Messi, Mbappe & Neymar era at PSG. pic.twitter.com/z3seC6jLUo — Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) March 8, 2023

Lionel Messi's last three matches vs. Bayern: 8-2 loss

1-0 loss

2-0 loss 👻 pic.twitter.com/7mjgAscyvJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 8, 2023

The Messi Champions League pose is back 😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3uXfoBhvup — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) March 8, 2023

Mbappe, Messi & Ramos against Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/LQrUOd5c49 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 8, 2023

Messi when it comes to a ucl R016 game pic.twitter.com/01IEW40r3V — 𖤐 (@HenriqueC77) March 8, 2023

owning Mbappé ? that's our bread and butter. pic.twitter.com/UwASrgfzpg — Stop That Neuer (@Goatkeeper1_) March 8, 2023

The good news for PSG’s Messi, however, is that this likely won’t affect his chances of winning an eighth Ballon d’Or thanks to his World Cup exploits in Qatar.