PSG star Neymar will have his season cut short as he will require surgery on his right ankle, the French club announced in a statement Monday.

Neymar, who suffered the injury last month in a 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Lille, has been out of action since and will be sidelined for three to four months once he goes under the knife. His season is effectively over as a result with the last potential game of the season for the reigning Ligue 1 champions being in early June.

“Neymar Jr has sustained a number of instances of instability in his right ankle in recent years,” PSG wrote in a club statement. “Following his latest sprain on 20 February, the Paris Saint-Germain medical staff recommended a ligament repair operation to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity.

“The surgery will be performed in the next few days at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha. It will take 3 to 4 months before he can return to training with the team.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It comes as a big blow for the French side not only because it’s yet another season-ending injury for the Brazilian who has had his fair share of ankle issues over the years, but because he will now miss the crucial second-leg encounter with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

PSG are currently trailing 1-0 on aggregate to the Bundesliga champions in their round of 16 encounter with the second leg set to take place at the Allianz Arena.

While it’s not an insurmountable task to go through, Neymar’s absence will certainly make things a bit more difficult. That said, having Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in your starting eleven never hurts and PSG can always be confident in their chances as they look to win a first-ever Champions League crown.