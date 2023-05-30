Inter Milan has reportedly approached Nacho to see if he would be interested in a free transfer, but nothing has been agreed or advanced yet, per Fabrizio Romano.

Nacho Fernandez’s future at Real Madrid remains up in the air, with the defender’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 32-year old Spanish defender has been with Real Madrid since 2011. Nacho has made over 200 appearances for the club, winning four Champions League titles, five La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey titles. He is a versatile defender who can play at center back, left back and right back, and is willing to put in a shift any time.

Real Madrid has yet to make an offer to Nacho, and it is unclear if they will do so. The club has a number of young defenders coming through, such as Miguel Gutierrez and Jesus Vallejo; they may feel that they do not need to sign Nacho to a new deal.

It is unclear what Nacho’s future holds. He could stay at Real Madrid and sign a new deal, or he could move to Inter Milan or another club.

Inter Milan are a big club with ambitions of winning the Champions League. To do so, they’re looking to strengthen their defense. Adding Nacho Fernandez would be a major addition to their squad, and he could be a valuable player for them in the foreseeable future. There is also the possibility that Nacho can go to a different team entirely.

The most likely outcome would be for Nacho to stay at Real Madrid and sign a new deal. His loyalty to the team has earned him a lot of popularity from the organization and its fans, making it more unlikely for him to walk away. It also helps that he has a good relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, the manager.

Only time will tell what Nacho’s future holds. However, one thing is for sure: he’s a valuable player who would be an invaluable asset to any club.