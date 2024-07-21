Licensed Hunters are gracing the PUBG MOBILE arena! PUBG MOBILE (PUBGM) just recently dropped the news that their next in-game collaboration is with the popular manga and anime series Hunter x Hunter.

PUBGM Hunter x Hunter Collab Start and End Times

Lasting for exactly a month, the PUBG MOBILE and Hunter x Hunter collaboration runs from July 18 until August 18, 2024.

In case you have been living under a rock, Hunter x Hunter is a Japanese manga series that has spawned two anime series adaptations (the first one back in 1999 and the other back in 2011), several films, and even multiple video games.

Hunter x Hunter was written and illustrated by the Japanese manga artist Yoshihiro Togashi. Besides Hunter x Hunter, he also authored another popular manga series called YuYu Hakusho. Additionally, Togashi is also the husband of the famed Sailor Moon author Naoko Takeuchi.

Based on the official collab artwork, the PUBG MOBILE and Hunter x Hunter collaboration will involve five characters from the popular Japanese manga and anime franchise. These characters are none other than Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, and Hisoka.

Not the First Collaboration Between PUBGM and Hunter x Hunter

In case you missed it the first time, PUBG MOBILE already collaborated with Hunter x Hunter earlier this year, albeit it was region-locked and was only available in the Europe and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) regions.

The previous PUBG MOBILE and Hunter x Hunter collab also had character sets that featured Gon, Killua, and Kurapika. Additionally, there was also a Mythic tier skin for the AWM, which was clad in Hisoka's magician aesthetics.

Other features from that collab include a suit inspired by the character Leorio, custom vehicle skins inspired by Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio, and Hunter x Hunter-themed avatars.

PUBG MOBILE Has Jam-Packed Content Updates in July 2024

Besides the Hunter x Hunter collaboration, PUBG MOBILE has jam-packed content updates for this month.

In case you missed our earlier report, the inaugural PUBG MOBILE World Cup is currently taking place at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For more information about it, read our article about the PUBG MOBILE World Cup right over here.

