Purdue HC Ryan Walters did not mince words regarding the alleged cheating scandal that is hovering above Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football

Michigan football is not very popular among their fellow Big Ten teams these days. While their College Football Playoff ranking might not show it, the Wolverines' alleged sign-stealing scandal has rubbed a lot of coaches the wrong way. In fact, one is not even carrying on with the formalities when it comes to this ongoing NCAA investigation.

“They aren't allegations. It happened,” Purdue head coach Ryan Walters said, per Sam King of The Lafayette Journal and Courier. “There's video evidence. There's ticket purchases you can track back. We know for a fact they were at a number of our games.”

The gloves are coming off ahead of the Boilermakers' week 10 battle with Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Typically, a first-year head coach is inclined to stay mum on controversial matters concerning other programs, but Walters is not afraid to speak his mind. His thoughts are aligned with many in the conference, as the evidence presented appears quite damaging for Michigan's reputation.

Few Power Five schools have managed to avoid controversy during their long history, but the illegal in-person scouting accusations that Big Blue is facing could possibly alter the CFP rankings. There is no telling what kind of an advantage this supposed scheme gave them in the last couple years.

Jim Harbaugh has denied personal involvement and knowledge of any cheating. He could decide to use Ryan Walters' response as bulletin board material for his team. Though, at 8-0, Michigan football shouldn't need any extra fuel to outlast the 2-6 Purdue Boilermakers.